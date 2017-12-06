Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Satan’s Cheerleaders Widescreen Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set

Satan’s Cheerleaders Widescreen Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set
View larger

$29.95

$19.72


1 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 171207-68803-1
UPC: 089859903229
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror
Studio: VCI Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1977
Item Release Date: November 7, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Benedict High School’s cheerleaders aren’t shy and sweet. The football team knows them well – and Billy, the school’s disturbed janitor, would like to. In the locker room, the girl’s shower and dress, unaware of the evil eyes which secretly watch them. They don’t know that a curse has been placed on their clothes. And they don’t know that their trip to the first big game of the season might sideline them for eternity. Will the cheerleaders succumb to the dark ritual of sexual sacrifice and death that’s been plotted for them? Only those who dare watch will know!

Special Features

  • Commentary track with director Greydon Clark
  • Commentary with genre film director David DeCoteau (Puppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge) and film historian & journalist, David Del Valle
  • Behind the scenes photo gallery

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 92

Cast: Jack Kruschen | Jacqulin Cole | John Carradine | John Ireland | Kerry Sherman | Sydney Chaplin | Yvonne De Carlo
Directors: Greydon Clark
Project Name: Satan's Cheerleaders

Related Items

Across 110th Street
Frank Henenlotter’s Brain Damage Blu-ray DVD Combo Special Arrow Video Edition
Alien Creature Feature Youth and Childrens Apparel
Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2 Black & White Noir 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
H.G. Wells’ The Shape of Things to Come
Original Alien Movie Poster Pillow Case
Kill Bill Volume 1 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Krull Blu-ray Edition
The Man Who Fell To Earth 2 CD Original Soundtrack Recording
Jaws The Collector’s Edition Soundtrack Music Composed & Conducted by John Williams

Categories

Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Movies & TV | VCI Entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *