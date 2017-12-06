Satan’s Cheerleaders Widescreen Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set

$29.95
$19.72
UPC: 089859903229
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror
Studio: VCI Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1977
Item Release Date: November 7, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Benedict High School’s cheerleaders aren’t shy and sweet. The football team knows them well – and Billy, the school’s disturbed janitor, would like to. In the locker room, the girl’s shower and dress, unaware of the evil eyes which secretly watch them. They don’t know that a curse has been placed on their clothes. And they don’t know that their trip to the first big game of the season might sideline them for eternity. Will the cheerleaders succumb to the dark ritual of sexual sacrifice and death that’s been plotted for them? Only those who dare watch will know!
Special Features
- Commentary track with director Greydon Clark
- Commentary with genre film director David DeCoteau (Puppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge) and film historian & journalist, David Del Valle
- Behind the scenes photo gallery
Specifications
- Region: A
- Runtime: 92
Cast: Jack Kruschen | Jacqulin Cole | John Carradine | John Ireland | Kerry Sherman | Sydney Chaplin | Yvonne De Carlo
Directors: Greydon Clark
Project Name: Satan's Cheerleaders
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Movies & TV | VCI Entertainment