Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Samurai’s Blood Volume 1 Paperback

Samurai’s Blood Volume 1 Paperback
View larger

$25.99

$10.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190227-77470-1
UPC: 9781607064886
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | History
Studio: Image Comics
Item Release Date: March 13, 2012
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In feudal Japan, an era when lineage defined you, three teenagers must make their way through the world hiding their identities in order to find their destinies. As their village burns behind them, they are headed for a city they’d heard about only in stories. The three young samurai must now struggle to stay alive and take vengeance on the evil usurper who has destroyed the rest of their clan and the only world they’d ever known. Will they rise on the tides of vengeance, or fall on the swords of fate?

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 172
  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.5 x 0.6 x 10.1 in


Authors: Owen Wiseman
Artists: Matt Dalton | Nam Kim | Sakti Yuwono

Related Items

Marvel’s Ant-Man 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Stake Land 2-Disc Special Edition DVD Set (2011) including 7 Prequel Short Films
Star Wars Hot Wheels Car Ships Millennium Falcon V2
Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album
Rare Original 2010: The Year We Make Contact U.S. 20 Page Pressbook (1984) Roy Scheider, John Lithgow & Helen Mirren
The Legend of Zelda – Forest Green Collage with Sword 36 X 24 inch Game Poster
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Short Sleeve Apparel
Kong: Skull Island Green Mist 22 x 34 inch Teaser Movie Poster
Cat Run 2 Blu-ray + Digital HD with Slipcover

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comics | Graphic Novels | History | Image Comics | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *