Samurai’s Blood Volume 1 Paperback

In feudal Japan, an era when lineage defined you, three teenagers must make their way through the world hiding their identities in order to find their destinies. As their village burns behind them, they are headed for a city they’d heard about only in stories. The three young samurai must now struggle to stay alive and take vengeance on the evil usurper who has destroyed the rest of their clan and the only world they’d ever known. Will they rise on the tides of vengeance, or fall on the swords of fate?

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Pages: 172

Language: English

Size: 6.5 x 0.6 x 10.1 in



Authors: Owen Wiseman

Artists: Matt Dalton | Nam Kim | Sakti Yuwono

