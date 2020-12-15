Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Samantha Fox Touch Me (I Want Your Body) 12 Inch Vinyl Single (1986) [E70]

Samantha Fox Touch Me (I Want Your Body) 12 Inch Vinyl Single (1986) [E70]
View larger

$19.99

$14.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201215-83900-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Mature | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: RCA Victor
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Samantha Fox Touch Me (I Want Your Body) 12 Inch Vinyl Single (1986).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Samantha Fox

Related Items

The Who at Pengrowth Saddledome, Calgary Bob Masse 15 x 24 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Grand Funk Railroad Born to Die Original Vinyl Edition (1976) [E86]
Bruce Springsteen Born to Run Vinyl Edition (1975) PC33795
Janis Joplin 1967 Bob Masse 18×24 inch Tribute Music Poster
Nickelback: Live at Sturgis 2006 DVD Edition
The Music Man Movie Tie-In 1st Paperback Edition (Pyramid Books R-736, June 1962)
Cruisin’ 1963 Hits by the Original Artists Vinyl Edition Ruby Records [E90]
Clint Eastwood’s Honkytonk Man Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition [E96]
Screen Guide Magazine (January 1944) Bob Hope [9285]
100 All-Time Country Hall of Fame Hits – Part One 2-Record Vinyl Set (1977) [J50]

Categories

Mature | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | RCA Victor | Vinyl