Samantha Fox Touch Me (I Want Your Body) 12 Inch Vinyl Single (1986) [E70]

$19.99
$14.70
VinylSKU: 201215-83900-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Mature | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: RCA Victor
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Samantha Fox Touch Me (I Want Your Body) 12 Inch Vinyl Single (1986).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Samantha Fox
Related Items
Categories
Mature | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | RCA Victor | Vinyl