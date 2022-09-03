Share Page Support Us
Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 3 1983 Frank Miller DC Comics

Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 3 1983 Frank Miller DC Comics 12223
$10.07
$8.99
1 in stock
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 3 1983 DC Comics Cover by Frank Miller. Ronin: Book Three, script and art by Frank Miller; Ronin ends up in the middle of a gang war while Casey McKenna leads an Aquarius search team to locate him. Back cover testimonials by Joe Kubert, Archie Goodwin, and John Byrne, art by Frank Miller.

