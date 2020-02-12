Share Page Support Us
Richard Pryor Here and Now Vinyl Edition (1983)

$13.99

$8.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200212-80386-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy
Studio: Warner Bros.
Details

Richard Pryor Here and Now Vinyl Edition (1983).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Size: 12 in


Authors: Richard Pryor

