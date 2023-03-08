- Cast: Avan Jogia | Chad Rook | Daxton Gujral | Donal Logue | Dylan Taylor | Hannah John-Kamen | Holly de Barros | Janet Porter | Jenny Young | Josh Cruddas | Kaya Scodelario | Lily Gail Reid | Lily Gao | Marina Mazepa | Nathan Dales | Neal McDonough | Pat Thornton | Robbie Amell | Sammy Azero | Stephannie Hawkins | Tom Hopper
- Directors: Johannes Roberts
- Composers: Mark Korven
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Game/Video Game | Horror | Monsters | Science Fiction | Sequels
- Studios: Music on Vinyl
- Product Release Date: June 24, 2022
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Translucent Red Vinyl Edition.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a 2021 action horror film written and directed by Johannes Roberts. Adapted from the stories of the first and second games by Capcom, it serves as a reboot of the Resident Evil film series and the seventh live-action film overall, which was loosely based on the same-titled video game series. The film stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough.
Set in 1998, it follows a group of survivors trying to get through a zombie outbreak in the small town of Raccoon City. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City had it’s world premiere on November 19, 2021 and topped the chart over on VUDU in it’s first weekend of release.
The score is composed by Mark Korven. He is best known for his work on the sci-fi horror cult film Cube (1997), and most recently his collaboration with director Robert Eggers on the period horror films The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019). Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is available as a limited edition of 2000 individually numbered copies on translucent red colored vinyl.
The package contains an XL poster and exclusive Umbrella Corporation fan-art insert.
Special Features
- Limited pressing of 2000 individually numbered copies
- Pressed on translucent red colored vinyl
- Package contains an XL poster
- Exclusive Umbrella Corporation fan-art insert
Playlists
Track List
Side A
Opening
Highway Accident
Chasing Lisa
The Crow
Claire & the Neighbours
RPD
Runaway Truck
Helicopter - Dog Attack
Mansion Search
Side B
Library - Ben in Jail
Breach - Orphanage
Nursery - Battle
Experiments - Shoot Out
The Train
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
- People / Bands: Avan Jogia | Chad Rook | Daxton Gujral | Donal Logue | Dylan Taylor | Hannah John-Kamen | Holly de Barros | Janet Porter | Jenny Young | Johannes Roberts | Josh Cruddas | Kaya Scodelario | Lily Gail Reid | Lily Gao | Marina Mazepa | Mark Korven | Nathan Dales | Neal McDonough | Pat Thornton | Robbie Amell | Sammy Azero | Stephannie Hawkins | Tom Hopper
- Shows / Movies: Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
- Genres: Action | Game/Video Game | Horror | Monsters | Science Fiction | Sequels
- Companies: Music on Vinyl
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks