Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) Morgan Freeman Cover

Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) Morgan Freeman Cover
$4.99

$2.99


1 in stock


comicSKU: 190323-77627-1
UPC: 761941297255
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Brian Cox | Bruce Willis
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Spy Films
Studio: Wild Storm Comics
Original U.S. Release: October 15, 2010
Item Release Date: November 1, 2010
Rating: PG-13
Details

Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) Morgan Freeman Cover.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Brian Cox | Bruce Willis | Ernest Borgnine | Heidi von Palleske | Helen Mirren | John Malkovich | Karl Urban | Mary-Louise Parker | Morgan Freeman
Directors: Robert Schwentke
Project Name: Red

