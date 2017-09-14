Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Re-Animator 2-Disc Limited Arrow Video Edition Blu-ray

Re-Animator 2-Disc Limited Arrow Video Edition Blu-ray
View larger

$79.99

$68.99


1 in stock


Blu-ray SetSKU: 170914-67645-1
UPC: 760137031086
Part No: AV100
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Jeffrey Combs | Stuart Gordon  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Zombie Films
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1985
Item Release Date: August 8, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

One of the most wildly popular horror movies of all-time, Stuart Gordon s enduring splatter-comedy classic Re-Animator returns to Blu-ray in a stunning restoration packed with special features!

When medical student Dean Cain advertises for a roommate, he soon finds one in the form of Dr. Herbert West. Initially a little eccentric, it some becomes clear that West entertains some seriously outlandish theories specifically, the possibility of re-animating the dead. It s not long before Dean finds himself under West s influence, and embroiled in a serious of ghoulish experiments which threaten to go wildly out of control…

Based on H.P. Lovecraft s classic terror tale Herbert West Reanimator and featuring a standout performance from Jeffrey Combs as the deliciously deranged West, Re-Animator remains the ground-zero of 80s splatter mayhem and one of the genre s finest hours.

Special Features

  • 2-Disc Limited Edition Content
  • 4K restorations of the Unrated and Integral versions of the film
    High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
    Original Stereo 2.0 and 5.1 Audio
    Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
    Digipak packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Justin Erickson
    Collector s booklet featuring new writing on the film by writer Michael Gingold
    Re-Animator the original 1991 comic book adaptation, reprinted in its entirety
  • Disc 1 Unrated Version
  • Unrated version [86 mins]
    Audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon
    Audio commentary with producer Brian Yuzna, actors Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, Bruce Abbott, and Robert Sampson
    Re-Animator Resurrectus documentary on the making of the film, featuring extensive interviews with cast and crew
    Interview with director Stuart Gordon and producer Brian Yuzna
    Interview with writer Dennis Paoli
    Interview with composer Richard Band
    Music Discussion with composer Richard Band
    Interview with former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone
    Barbara Crampton In Conversation the Re-Animator star sits down with journalist Alan Jones for this career-spanning discussion
    Deleted and Extended Scenes
    Trailer & TV Spots
  • Disc 2 Integral Version Limited Edition Exclusive
  • Integral version [105 mins]
    A Guide to Lovecraftian Cinema brand new featurette looking at the many various cinematic incarnations of writer H.P. Lovecraft s work

Specifications

  • Region: A,B,C
  • Audio: Mono/Stereo/5.1 DTS-HD MA
  • Language: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 - Full HD 1080p
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Runtime: 104
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Al Berry | Barbara Crampton | Bruce Abbott | David Gale | Gerry Black | Ian Patrick Williams | Jeffrey Combs | Peter Kent | Robert Sampson
Directors: Stuart Gordon

Related Items

Lost In Space 50th Anniversary 12-CD + 104-Page Booklet Soundtrack Collection featuring music by John Williams and more
Claudio Simonetti Demons 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (first time on vinyl)
Funko POP Animation Space Ghost #122 Vinyl Action Figure
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
Marilyn Monroe Collage Print 24 x 36 Inch Montage Poster
David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers Collector’s Edition Scream Factory
Science Fiction’s Finest Volume One
Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
DC Direct Justice League Alex Ross Series 6 Scarecrow Action Figure
Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Throwback Space | Zombie Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *