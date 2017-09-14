Re-Animator 2-Disc Limited Arrow Video Edition Blu-ray

$79.99
$68.99
UPC: 760137031086
Part No: AV100
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Jeffrey Combs | Stuart Gordon items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Zombie Films
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1985
Item Release Date: August 8, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
One of the most wildly popular horror movies of all-time, Stuart Gordon s enduring splatter-comedy classic Re-Animator returns to Blu-ray in a stunning restoration packed with special features!
When medical student Dean Cain advertises for a roommate, he soon finds one in the form of Dr. Herbert West. Initially a little eccentric, it some becomes clear that West entertains some seriously outlandish theories specifically, the possibility of re-animating the dead. It s not long before Dean finds himself under West s influence, and embroiled in a serious of ghoulish experiments which threaten to go wildly out of control…
Based on H.P. Lovecraft s classic terror tale Herbert West Reanimator and featuring a standout performance from Jeffrey Combs as the deliciously deranged West, Re-Animator remains the ground-zero of 80s splatter mayhem and one of the genre s finest hours.
Special Features
- 2-Disc Limited Edition Content
- 4K restorations of the Unrated and Integral versions of the film
High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
Original Stereo 2.0 and 5.1 Audio
Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Digipak packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Justin Erickson
Collector s booklet featuring new writing on the film by writer Michael Gingold
Re-Animator the original 1991 comic book adaptation, reprinted in its entirety
- Disc 1 Unrated Version
- Unrated version [86 mins]
Audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon
Audio commentary with producer Brian Yuzna, actors Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, Bruce Abbott, and Robert Sampson
Re-Animator Resurrectus documentary on the making of the film, featuring extensive interviews with cast and crew
Interview with director Stuart Gordon and producer Brian Yuzna
Interview with writer Dennis Paoli
Interview with composer Richard Band
Music Discussion with composer Richard Band
Interview with former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone
Barbara Crampton In Conversation the Re-Animator star sits down with journalist Alan Jones for this career-spanning discussion
Deleted and Extended Scenes
Trailer & TV Spots
- Disc 2 Integral Version Limited Edition Exclusive
- Integral version [105 mins]
A Guide to Lovecraftian Cinema brand new featurette looking at the many various cinematic incarnations of writer H.P. Lovecraft s work
Specifications
- Region: A,B,C
- Audio: Mono/Stereo/5.1 DTS-HD MA
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 - Full HD 1080p
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Runtime: 104
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Al Berry | Barbara Crampton | Bruce Abbott | David Gale | Gerry Black | Ian Patrick Williams | Jeffrey Combs | Peter Kent | Robert Sampson
Directors: Stuart Gordon
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Throwback Space | Zombie Films