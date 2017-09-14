Re-Animator 2-Disc Limited Arrow Video Edition Blu-ray

View larger $79.99 $68.99 - Select Qty - 1

Details

One of the most wildly popular horror movies of all-time, Stuart Gordon s enduring splatter-comedy classic Re-Animator returns to Blu-ray in a stunning restoration packed with special features!

When medical student Dean Cain advertises for a roommate, he soon finds one in the form of Dr. Herbert West. Initially a little eccentric, it some becomes clear that West entertains some seriously outlandish theories specifically, the possibility of re-animating the dead. It s not long before Dean finds himself under West s influence, and embroiled in a serious of ghoulish experiments which threaten to go wildly out of control…

Based on H.P. Lovecraft s classic terror tale Herbert West Reanimator and featuring a standout performance from Jeffrey Combs as the deliciously deranged West, Re-Animator remains the ground-zero of 80s splatter mayhem and one of the genre s finest hours.

Special Features

2-Disc Limited Edition Content

4K restorations of the Unrated and Integral versions of the film

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original Stereo 2.0 and 5.1 Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Digipak packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Justin Erickson

Collector s booklet featuring new writing on the film by writer Michael Gingold

Re-Animator the original 1991 comic book adaptation, reprinted in its entirety

Disc 1 Unrated Version

Unrated version [86 mins]

Audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon

Audio commentary with producer Brian Yuzna, actors Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, Bruce Abbott, and Robert Sampson

Re-Animator Resurrectus documentary on the making of the film, featuring extensive interviews with cast and crew

Interview with director Stuart Gordon and producer Brian Yuzna

Interview with writer Dennis Paoli

Interview with composer Richard Band

Music Discussion with composer Richard Band

Interview with former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone

Barbara Crampton In Conversation the Re-Animator star sits down with journalist Alan Jones for this career-spanning discussion

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Trailer & TV Spots

Disc 2 Integral Version Limited Edition Exclusive

Integral version [105 mins]

A Guide to Lovecraftian Cinema brand new featurette looking at the many various cinematic incarnations of writer H.P. Lovecraft s work

Specifications

Region: A,B,C

Audio: Mono/Stereo/5.1 DTS-HD MA

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 - Full HD 1080p

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 104

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Al Berry | Barbara Crampton | Bruce Abbott | David Gale | Gerry Black | Ian Patrick Williams | Jeffrey Combs | Peter Kent | Robert Sampson

Directors: Stuart Gordon

