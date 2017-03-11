Rasputin: McFarlane Toys Monsters Series lll – 6 Faces of Madness Action Figure (2004)

Action Figure SKU: 170312-63807-1

UPC: 787926402223

Weight: 1.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

McFarlane’s Monsters Series 3 Rasputin Action Figure is new in factory sealed plastic blister packaging. Their is minor shelf wear from years of storage, but otherwise the item is in excellent condition.

Size: 9.4 x 8.9 x 3.5 inches

Related Items

Categories

Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Horror | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures