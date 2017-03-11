Twitter
Rasputin: McFarlane Toys Monsters Series lll – 6 Faces of Madness Action Figure (2004)

Rasputin: McFarlane Toys Monsters Series lll – 6 Faces of Madness Action Figure (2004)
$34.90

$25.80


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170312-63807-1
UPC: 787926402223
Weight: 1.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Details

McFarlane’s Monsters Series 3 Rasputin Action Figure is new in factory sealed plastic blister packaging. Their is minor shelf wear from years of storage, but otherwise the item is in excellent condition.

Size: 9.4 x 8.9 x 3.5 inches

Categories

Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Horror | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures

