RARE “Vote For Gore” Fox Horror Home Video Promotional Playing Card Set (2007)
RARE “Vote For Gore” Fox Horror Home Video Promotional Playing Card Set (2007)
$9.99

$6.99


1 in stock


Card SetSKU: 180115-69655-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Rating: R
Details

For sale is a “Vote For Gore” Twentieth Century Fox Horror Films Promotional Playing Card Set. The set was distributed by the studio at a Comic-Con and features images from some of the studios most popular cult horror films, including Child’s Play, Killer Tomatoes Eat France, The Silence of the Lambs, Carrie, The Omen, The Amityville Horror, Wrong Turn 2, 28 Days Later, The Fly, The Hills Have Eyes 2, Alien, Candyman, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and Misery.

The set is in great shape and the cards have never been played. There are a few that have slight edge wear, creases, bends or corner dings.

This is a standard 52 card (plus 2 Jokers) deck of playing cards put out as a promotional item in 2007 by Fox Home Video. The deck features 13 films Fox was putting out on DVD or had out at the time.

On the back of each card is printed “Vote For Gore!” in red on a black background, which was a 2008 election time nod.

You’ll find a different movie featured on every card of the deck as follows:

  • Joker – Child’s Play
  • Ace – Killer Tomatoes Eat France
  • 2 – Candyman
  • 3 – Misery
  • 4 – Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
  • 5 – Alien
  • 6 – The Hills Have Eyes 2 (remake sequel)
  • 7 – The Fly
  • 8 – 28 Days Later
  • 9 – Wrong Turn 2: Dead End
  • 10 – The Amityville Horror
  • Jack – The Omen
  • Queen – Carrie
  • King – The Silence of the Lambs

The same movies and artwork follow on all suits.


Subject: 28 Days Later | Alien | Candyman | Carrie | Child's Play | Chucky | Killer Tomatoes Eat France | Misery | The Amityville Horror | The Fly | The Hills Have Eyes 2 | The Omen | The Silence of the Lambs | The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 | Wrong Turn 2

