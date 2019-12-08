$130.00
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Details
RARE The Peking Man (Peking Express) Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1974).
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 13x27 in
Project Name: The Peking Man
