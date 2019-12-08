View larger $130.00 $100.00 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Details

RARE The Peking Man (Peking Express) Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1974).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 13x27 in



Project Name: The Peking Man

