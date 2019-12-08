Share Page Support Us
RARE The Five Deadly Venoms Original 13×27 inch Italian Insert Movie Poster (1978) Shaw Brothers

View larger

$340.00

$300.00


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191208-79872-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Details

RARE The Five Deadly Venoms Original 13×27 inch Italian Insert Movie Poster (1978) Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh. Chiang Sheng as Yang De, Phillip Kwok Chun-Fung as the Lizard, Sun Chien as the Scorpion, Lu Feng as the Centipede, Lo Meng as the Toad, Wai Pak as the Snake, Johnny Wang Lung-Wei as Justice Wang, Dick Wei and Ku Feng.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 13x27 in


Project Name: Five Deadly Venoms

