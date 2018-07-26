RARE Shaw Brothers’ Retrospective Tribute to the Late Fu Sheng 20 x 26 Original Movie Poster (1983)

$129.00
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition.
Featured is an original promotional poster advertising a double feature retrospective dedicated to Shaw Brothers superstar Fu Sheng. The martial arts actor tragically died on July 7, 1983 after being involved in a car crash in Hong Kong.
This rare poster promotes a series that included:
- Disciples of Shaolin
- Chinatown Kid
- Heroes Two
- Men from the Monastery
- Deadly Breaking Sword
- New Shaolin Boxer
Condition: Good, slight water damage, bends, creases
- Size: 20 x 26.5 in
Subject: Fu Sheng
