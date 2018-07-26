RARE Shaw Brothers’ Retrospective Tribute to the Late Fu Sheng 20 x 26 Original Movie Poster (1983)

Poster SKU: 180726-74260-1

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks.

Featured is an original promotional poster advertising a double feature retrospective dedicated to Shaw Brothers superstar Fu Sheng. The martial arts actor tragically died on July 7, 1983 after being involved in a car crash in Hong Kong.

This rare poster promotes a series that included:

Disciples of Shaolin

Chinatown Kid

Heroes Two

Men from the Monastery

Deadly Breaking Sword

New Shaolin Boxer

Condition: Good, slight water damage, bends, creases

Size: 20 x 26.5 in



Subject: Fu Sheng

Filmography: Chinatown Kid | Deadly Breaking Sword | Disciples of Shaolin | Heroes Two | Men from the Monastery | New Shaolin Boxer

