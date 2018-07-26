Share Page Support Us
RARE Shaw Brothers’ Retrospective Tribute to the Late Fu Sheng 20 x 26 Original Movie Poster (1983)

$129.00

$59.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180726-74260-1
Weight: 2.09 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Featured is an original promotional poster advertising a double feature retrospective dedicated to Shaw Brothers superstar Fu Sheng. The martial arts actor tragically died on July 7, 1983 after being involved in a car crash in Hong Kong.

This rare poster promotes a series that included:

  • Disciples of Shaolin
  • Chinatown Kid
  • Heroes Two
  • Men from the Monastery
  • Deadly Breaking Sword
  • New Shaolin Boxer

Condition: Good, slight water damage, bends, creases

Specifications

  • Size: 20 x 26.5 in


Subject: Fu Sheng
Filmography: Chinatown Kid | Deadly Breaking Sword | Disciples of Shaolin | Heroes Two | Men from the Monastery | New Shaolin Boxer

