RARE Michael Paraskevas 1st Series Signed/Numbered #84/250 Drawn Baseball Card Full Set (1988) – Don Mattingly

For bid is a complete original baseball card set created by children’s book author and illustrator Michael Paraskevas in 1988. It was the first year the artist created these now rare and sought after promotional cards as samples of his drawing.

The title card is hand-signed and numbered by the artist, set number 84 of 250.

The set is in great condition, with minor imperfections on some card edges, along with slight wear from storage and a few corner dings. The title card has some discoloration on the backside from a rubber band that originally bound the set.

The card art was hand-drawn by Paraskevas, then printed in a limited edition set and given away to art directors he worked with at the time (he was doing a lot of editorial illustration back then), along with his friends and patrons. Paraskevas produced baseball card sets for three years: 1988, 1989 and then again in 1994. These are printed on thick, card stock paper.

These sets are considered some of the scarcest series of baseball cards in the modern era by some collectors. According to one ebay seller, a set from the 1994 edition was originally in the collection of Werner Fusselle of “This Week in Baseball” before being purchased by a collector and many other sets are also in private collections.

Mickey Lolich – Detroit Tigers (1963–1975) William Harold ‘Bill’ Terry – New York Giants (1923–1936) Sandy Koufax – Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers (1955-1966) Roger Clemens – Boston Red Sox (1984–1996) Carl Furillo – Brooklyn / Los Angeles Dodgers (1946–1960) Warren Spahn – Boston / Milwaukee Braves (1942, 1946–1964) Willie Mays – New York / San Francisco Giants (1951–1952, 1954–1972) Mickey Mantle – New York Yankees (1951–1968) Ted Williams – Boston Red Sox (1939–1942, 1946–1960) Melvin Thomas ‘Mel’ Ott – New York Giants (1926–1947) Joe DiMaggio – New York Yankees (1936–1942, 1946–1951) Mark McGwire – Oakland Athletics (1986–1997) Tim Raines – Montreal Expos (1979–1990) Frank Viola – Minnesota Twins (1982–1989) Roger Craig – San Francisco Giants (1985–1992) Kirby Puckett – Minnesota Twins (1984–1995) Nolan Ryan – Houston Astros (1980–1988) Jeffrey Leonard – San Francisco Giants (1981–1988) Mike Scioscia – Los Angeles Dodgers (1980–1992) Stan ‘The Man’ Musial – St. Louis Cardinals (1941–1944, 1946–1963) Dwight Gooden – New York Mets (1984–1994) Andrés Galarraga – Montreal Expos (1985–1991) Brooks Robinson – Baltimore Orioles (1955–1977) Darryl Strawberry – New York Mets (1983–1990) Billy Martin – New York Yankees (1950–1957) Don Mattingly – New York Yankees (1982–1995) Frank Chance – Chicago Orphans/Cubs (1898–1912) Barry Larkin – Cincinnati Reds (1986–2004) Carl Erskine – Brooklyn / Los Angeles Dodgers (1948–1959) Dale Murphy – Atlanta Braves (1976–1990) Mark McLemore – California Angels (1986–1990) Tony Gwynn – San Diego Padres (1982–2001) Jeff Reardon – Minnesota Twins (1987–1989)



