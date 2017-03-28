RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set

Action Figure SKU: 170328-64112-1

UPC: 787926994117

Weight: 1.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts | Thriller | War

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Exclusive Samurai Warriors Spawn two-pack set features a refreshed version of Samurai Spawn from Spawn Series 19 and the never-before-released Takeda the Archer figure.

2004 KB Exclusive

Limited Edition 2-Pack Boxed Set

The figures are in mint condition and have only been removed from packaging for inspection. The packaging is in great condition and has slight wear from years of storage, along with some small corner dings and bends. There is also a small tear on one side of the box. Bubble wrap will be added inside the packaging to prevent the figures from shifting into each other during shipping.

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Martial Arts | McFarlane Toys | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures | War