Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set

RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
View larger
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set
RARE McFarlane Toys Spawn The Samurai Warriors Limited Exclusive 2-Pack Box Set

$65.00

$46.20


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170328-64112-1
UPC: 787926994117
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts | Thriller | War
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Exclusive Samurai Warriors Spawn two-pack set features a refreshed version of Samurai Spawn from Spawn Series 19 and the never-before-released Takeda the Archer figure.

  • 2004 KB Exclusive
  • Limited Edition 2-Pack Boxed Set

The figures are in mint condition and have only been removed from packaging for inspection. The packaging is in great condition and has slight wear from years of storage, along with some small corner dings and bends. There is also a small tear on one side of the box. Bubble wrap will be added inside the packaging to prevent the figures from shifting into each other during shipping.

Related Items

Bruce Lee Kenpo Glove Stance Front and Back Printed Apparel
Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
Steve McQueen: A Tribute to the King of Cool Slipcase Limited Edition Signed by Barbara McQueen + Rare Audio CD
Dave Friedman: My Life in the Movies Limited Signed Slipcase Edition
Disco Godfather
Planet of the Apes The Ultimate DVD Collection with Vinyl Caesar Bust Limited Edition 5,200 of 10,000
McFarlane Toys Monsters 3 – 6 Faces of Madness Vlad the Impaler Action Figure (2004)
Bruce Lee Feel Fist Pose Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee Side Strike Childrens Apparel
Alien Blood Drool Pillow Case

Categories

Action | Adventure | Martial Arts | McFarlane Toys | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *