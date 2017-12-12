Twitter
RARE Dragon Wars: D-War Buraki Evil Imoogi Statue by Younggu-Art

Statue 01
Statue 02
Statue 03
Statue 04
Statue 05
Statue 01
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New
Statue 02
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New
Statue 04
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New
Statue 05
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Drama | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Original U.S. Release: September 14, 2007
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

These limited edition dragon statues were created for the monster movie Dragon Wars: D-War, which was based on the Korean legend, by Younggu-Art. Each sculpted figure is approximately 6 inches tall and made of hard resin. The item is new and still in the box. It was removed only to photograph for this listing. The boxes are in great shape, with some bends, creasing and small tears. The difference between each option is the number (each statue is numbered) and condition of the boxes. You can see photos of each item by selecting an option.

In Dragon Wars: D-War, unknown creatures return and devastate Earth. Reporter Ethan Kendrick (Jason Behr) is called in to investigate the matter, and he arrives at the conclusion that a girl, stricken with a mysterious illness, named Sarah (Amanda Brooks) is suppose to help him. The evil Imoogi makes its way to Los Angeles, wreaking havoc and destruction. With the entire city under arms, Ethan and Sarah attempt to save the city.

Specifications

  • Size: 6 in
  • Material: Resin

Categories

Action | Drama | Fantasy | Memorabilia | Monster Movies | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures

