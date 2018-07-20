Share Page Support Us
RARE Bruce Lee Tea 24 x 18 inch Promotional Poster (2015)

RARE Bruce Lee Tea 24 x 18 inch Promotional Poster (2015)
RARE Bruce Lee Tea 24 x 18 inch Promotional Poster (2015)
$45.99

$34.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180720-74184-1
Weight: 3.09 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Featured is a rare promotional poster that was distributed by the Bruce Tea Company during the yearlong tribute to Bruce Lee’s 75th anniversary. Owned by Shannon Lee, Bruce Tea features Bruce Lee’s original tea recipe for natural energy, with Ginseng and Royal Jelly as main ingredients. The company promoted the brand heavily during the worldwide celebration of Bruce Lee’s 75th anniversary, handing out these posters at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The poster features a scene from the iconic Bruce Lee film The Big Boss with Lee performing a flying kick.

It is printed on heavyweight paper and is in great condition, with a few creases, small corner dings and some wear along the bottom.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x18

Cast: Bruce Lee | Ching-Ying Lam | James Tien | Maria Yi | Nora Miao | Stephen Chang
Directors: Chia-Hsiang Wu | Wei Lo
Subject: Bruce Lee
Project Name: The Big Boss

