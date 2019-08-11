Rand McNally The Atlas of the Universe

View larger $14.99 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





86036 SKU: 190811-78781-1

Weight: 5.09 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Biography | History

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An illustrated reference for the general reader. Covers recent developments in astronomy, space research, cosmology, the planets, stars, and galaxies, and offers a wealth of information for the home astronomer, with sections on equipment and techniques for observing the skies. Includes 22 detailed maps of the constellations, and maps of star positions for each season. Illustrated in color throughout, with many satellite images.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 272

Language: English



Authors: Patrick Moore

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Hardcover Books | History