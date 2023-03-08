Share Page Support Us
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 Original Movie Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 Original Movie Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 Original Movie Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 Original Movie Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition
$27.39
$24.90
5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 230308-106899
UPC: 093624857013
Weight: 1.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 Original Movie Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition.

Featured is a limited vinyl pressing of the original soundtrack to the 2003 cult martial arts classic Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1. The Kill Bill: Volume 1 soundtrack includes music tracks by RZA, Nancy Sinatra, Isaac Hayes, Charlie Features, Zamfir, The 5.6.7.8’s, Santa Esmerelda and many others. Kill Bill: Volume 1 was released in theaters on October 10, 2003. The film follows a character initially identified as “The Bride, ” a former assassin seeking revenge on her ex-colleagues who massacred members of her wedding party and tried to kill her. Kill Bill was originally scheduled for a single theatrical release, but with a running time of over four hours, it was separated into two films

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
