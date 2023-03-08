- Cast: Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | James Parks | Julie Dreyfus | Jun Kunimura | Kenji Ôba | Lucy Liu | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Shin'ichi Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox | Yuki Kazamatsuri
- Directors: Quentin Tarantino
- Project Name: Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Contributors: Al Hirt | Bernard Herrmann | Charles Bernstein | Charlie Feathers | Isaac Hayes | Luis Bacalov | Meiko Kaji | RZA | Santa Esmeralda | THE 5.6.7.8's | Tomoyasu Hotei | Vincent Tempera and his Orchestra | Zamfir
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts | Thrillers
- Studios: Maverick Records
- Product Release Date: December 4, 2015
- Rating: r
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 Original Movie Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition.
Featured is a limited vinyl pressing of the original soundtrack to the 2003 cult martial arts classic Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1. The Kill Bill: Volume 1 soundtrack includes music tracks by RZA, Nancy Sinatra, Isaac Hayes, Charlie Features, Zamfir, The 5.6.7.8’s, Santa Esmerelda and many others. Kill Bill: Volume 1 was released in theaters on October 10, 2003. The film follows a character initially identified as “The Bride, ” a former assassin seeking revenge on her ex-colleagues who massacred members of her wedding party and tried to kill her. Kill Bill was originally scheduled for a single theatrical release, but with a running time of over four hours, it was separated into two films
Playlists
Side A
Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)by: Nancy Sinatra
That Certain Femaleby: Charlie Feathers
The Grand Duel (Parte Prima)by: Luis Bacalov
Twisted Nerveby: Bernard Herrmann
Queen Of The Crime Council
Ode To Oren Ishiiby: RZA | Vincent Tempera and his Orchestra
Run Fay Runby: Isaac Hayes
Green Hornetby: Al Hirt
Battle Without Honor Or Humanityby: Tomoyasu Hotei
Side B
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstoodby: Santa Esmeralda
Woo Hooby: THE 5.6.7.8's
Crane/White Lightningby: Charles Bernstein | RZA
The Flower Of Carnageby: Meiko Kaji
The Lonely Shepherdby: Zamfir
You're My Wicked Life
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
- People / Bands: Al Hirt | Bernard Herrmann | Charles Bernstein | Charlie Feathers | Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | Isaac Hayes | James Parks | Julie Dreyfus | Jun Kunimura | Kenji Ôba | Lucy Liu | Luis Bacalov | Meiko Kaji | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Nancy Sinatra | Quentin Tarantino | RZA | Santa Esmeralda | Shin'ichi Chiba | THE 5.6.7.8's | Tomoyasu Hotei | Uma Thurman | Vincent Tempera and his Orchestra | Vivica A. Fox | Yuki Kazamatsuri | Zamfir
- Shows / Movies: Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts | Thrillers
- Companies: Maverick Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks