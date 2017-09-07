Twitter
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 Original Soundtrack Audio CD
$13.98

$9.95


1 in stock


CDSKU: 170902-67316-1
UPC: 093624857020
Part No: 48570-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Quentin Tarantino  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Miramax
Original U.S. Release: October 10, 2003
Item Release Date: September 23, 2003
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The first film in six years from acclaimed writer-director Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill Vol. 1 is certain to create a stir. As with all of Tarantino’s films, music plays a major role. For Kill Bill Vol. 1, a martial arts flick about an assassin who seeks revenge, The RZA from the multiplatinum-selling Wu-Tang Clan takes centerstage, surrounded by the sort of vintage, quirky tracks that made the soundtracks to Tarantino films such as Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown such fan favorites.

NOTE: There is a hairline crack in the back of the plastic jewel case. The item is otherwise new and still wrapped in its original shrink-wrap.

Playlists

  • Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) [Explicit]   by: Nancy Sinatra
    2:40
  • That Certain Female [Explicit]   by: Charlie Feathers
    3:01
  • The Grand Duel (Parte Prima) [Explicit]   by: Luis Bacalov
    3:24
  • Twisted Nerve [Explicit]   by: Bernard Herrmann
    1:27
  • Queen Of The Crime Council [Explicit]
    0:57
  • Ode To Oren Ishii [Explicit]   by: Vincent Tempera & Orchestra
    2:05
  • Run Fay Run [Explicit]   by: Isaac Hayes
    2:46
  • Green Hornet [Explicit]   by: Al Hirt
    2:18
  • Battle Without Honor Or Humanity [Explicit]   by: Tomoyasu Hotei
    2:28
  • Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood [Explicit]   by: Santa Esmeralda
    10:28
  • Woo Hoo [Explicit]   by: THE 5.6.7.8's
    1:59
  • Crane/White Lightning [Explicit]   by: Charles Bernstein | RZA
    1:37
  • The Flower Of Carnage [Explicit]   by: Meiko Kaji
    3:52
  • The Lonely Shepherd [Explicit]   by: Zamfir
    4:20
  • You're My Wicked Life [Explicit]
    1:14
  • Ironside (Excerpt) [Explicit]   by: Quincy Jones
    0:15
  • Super 16 (Excerpt) [Explicit]   by: Neu!
    3:39
  • Yakuza Oren 1 [Explicit]   by: RZA
    0:21
  • Banister Fight [Explicit]   by: RZA
    0:19
  • Flip Sting [Explicit]
    0:04
  • Sword Swings [Explicit]
    0:04
  • Axe Throws [Explicit]
    0:09

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Chia Hui Liu | Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Julie Dreyfus | Lucy Liu | Michael Madsen | Shin'ichi Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Martial Arts | Miramax | Music | Thrillers

