Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 Original Soundtrack Audio CD

$13.98
$9.95
UPC: 093624857020
Part No: 48570-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Miramax
Original U.S. Release: October 10, 2003
Item Release Date: September 23, 2003
Details
The first film in six years from acclaimed writer-director Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill Vol. 1 is certain to create a stir. As with all of Tarantino’s films, music plays a major role. For Kill Bill Vol. 1, a martial arts flick about an assassin who seeks revenge, The RZA from the multiplatinum-selling Wu-Tang Clan takes centerstage, surrounded by the sort of vintage, quirky tracks that made the soundtracks to Tarantino films such as Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown such fan favorites.
NOTE: There is a hairline crack in the back of the plastic jewel case. The item is otherwise new and still wrapped in its original shrink-wrap.
Playlists
- Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) [Explicit] by: Nancy Sinatra
2:40
- That Certain Female [Explicit] by: Charlie Feathers
3:01
- The Grand Duel (Parte Prima) [Explicit] by: Luis Bacalov
3:24
- Twisted Nerve [Explicit] by: Bernard Herrmann
1:27
- Queen Of The Crime Council [Explicit]
0:57
- Ode To Oren Ishii [Explicit] by: Vincent Tempera & Orchestra
2:05
- Run Fay Run [Explicit] by: Isaac Hayes
2:46
- Green Hornet [Explicit] by: Al Hirt
2:18
- Battle Without Honor Or Humanity [Explicit] by: Tomoyasu Hotei
2:28
- Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood [Explicit] by: Santa Esmeralda
10:28
- Woo Hoo [Explicit] by: THE 5.6.7.8's
1:59
- Crane/White Lightning [Explicit] by: Charles Bernstein | RZA
1:37
- The Flower Of Carnage [Explicit] by: Meiko Kaji
3:52
- The Lonely Shepherd [Explicit] by: Zamfir
4:20
- You're My Wicked Life [Explicit]
1:14
- Ironside (Excerpt) [Explicit] by: Quincy Jones
0:15
- Super 16 (Excerpt) [Explicit] by: Neu!
3:39
- Yakuza Oren 1 [Explicit] by: RZA
0:21
- Banister Fight [Explicit] by: RZA
0:19
- Flip Sting [Explicit]
0:04
- Sword Swings [Explicit]
0:04
- Axe Throws [Explicit]
0:09
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Chia Hui Liu | Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Julie Dreyfus | Lucy Liu | Michael Madsen | Shin'ichi Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
