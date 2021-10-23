- Cast: Alexander Fehling | August Diehl | B.J. Novak | Brad Pitt | Christoph Waltz | Daniel Bruhl | Denis Ménochet | Diane Kruger | Eli Roth | Gedeon Burkhard | Jacky Ido | Julie Dreyfus | Martin Wuttke | Melanie Laurent | Michael Bacall | Michael Fassbender | Mike Myers | Omar Doom | Paul Rust | Richard Sammel | Rod Taylor | Samm Levine | Sönke Möhring | Sylvester Groth | Til Schweiger
Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds Original Movie Soundtrack Blood Red Transparent Vinyl Edition
Featured is the original soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds World War II action drama.
Playlists
- Side A
- The Green Leaves Of Summer by: Dimitri Tiomkin | Nick Perito | Paul Francis Webster
- The Verdict (Dopo La Condanna) by: Ennio Morricone
- White Lightning (Main Title) by: Charles Bernstein
- Slaughter by: Billy Preston
- The Surrender (La Resa) by: Ennio Morricone
- One Silver Dollar (Un Dollaro Bucato) by: Gianni Ferrio | The Film Studio Orchestra
- Davon Geht Die Welt Nicht Unter by: Bruno Balz | Michael Jary | Zarah Leander
- Side B
- The Man With The Big Sombrero by: Foster Carling | June Havoc | Michael Andrew | Phil Boutelje | Samantha Shelton
- Ich Wollt Ich Waer Ein Huhn by: Hans-Fritz Beckmann | Lilian Harvey | Peter Kreuder | Willy Fritsch
- Main Theme From Dark Of The Sun by: Jacques Loussier
- Cat People (Putting Out The Fire) by: David Bowie | Giorgio Moroder
- Tiger Tank by: Lalo Schifrin
- Un Amico by: Ennio Morricone
- Rabbia E Tarantella by: Ennio Morricone
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: Blood Red Transparent Vinyl
