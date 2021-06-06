Puzzle (L’uomo Senza Memoria) Italian Giallo Thriller Blu-ray Special 4k Restoration Edition

View larger $29.99

A Shocking Italian “Giallo” from Director Duccio Tessari (The Return of Ringo)!

Stranded in London with no memory and no identity that he can recall, a man who believes his name is Peter (Luc Merenda) struggles with amnesia after a car accident. With little information to help him solve the puzzle of who he is, an attempted murder and a strange series of events lead him to the discovery that his name is in fact Ted and that he has a beautiful wife, Sara (Senta Berger), waiting for him in the world-famous Italian resort town of Portofino.

Traveling to Italy in the hope of unravelling the mystery of his identity, he finds that the hurt, lonely Sara – believing that she had been abandoned by her husband knowingly – has made tentative steps to rebuild her life with the help of her best friends Whiskey the dog and Luca (Duilio Cruciani), the straight-talking and slightly infatuated young child to whom she lives next door to.

With the Hitchcockian flair of the absolute best gialli from the 1970s, Sara and Ted together try to unravel the mystery of his missing months – and they have their hands full. Not only are there murders, international criminal plots, betrayals, but they are tormented by a mysterious woman with a hidden agenda (Anita Strinberg) and a mystery man with chronic allergies (Bruno Corazzari). Things only continue to get even more increasingly peculiar, more complicated, and more dangerous for the newly reunited couple.

Special Features

Bonus Material

Commentary Track by Kat Ellinger, Editor-in-Chief of DiaboliqueMagazine.com and DAUGHTERS OF DARKNESS Podcast Host

Giallo Poster Gallery

Liner Notes by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, author of The Giallo Canvas: Art, Excess and Horror Cinema

Italian and English Theatrical Trailers of Blood and Black Lace and The Bird With the Crystal Plumage

Features

If you liked The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, Torso and The Cat O’Nine Tails!

For Fans of Italian Giallo movies!

Features an Impressive Cast Including Actress Senta Berger (Under Suspicion, The Ambushers) and Actor Luc Merenda (Hostel: Part II)

Music is Composed by the Legendary Ennio Morricone (The Hateful Eight, Bird with the Crystal Plumage)

Directed by Duccio Tessari (The Return of Ringo, My Son, the Hero)

New 4K Restoration from 35mm Archival Print

This Edition Marks the First-ever Release of the Movie on Blu-ray!

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: ALL

Runtime: 92 min

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: Italian

