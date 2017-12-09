Pulp Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $34.95 From: $21.99 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Blu-ray $23.98 Like New Blu-ray (shrink wrap removed) $21.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock Blu-ray - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Like New Blu-ray (shrink wrap removed)





Blu-ray SKU: 171209-68837-1

UPC: 760137065982

Part No: AV113

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New Like New Blu-ray (shrink wrap removed) SKU: 171209-68837-2

UPC: 760137065982

Part No: AV113

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Michael Caine items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Crime | Drama | Mystery

Studio: Arrow | MGM

Original U.S. Release: August 16, 1972

Item Release Date: December 12, 2017

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A year after they d created one of the defining British gangster pictures with Get Carter, three Michaels writer-director Mike Hodges, producer Michael Klinger and star Michael Caine reunited for another crime picture, albeit with a more oddball flavor…

Caine plays Mickey King, a successful pulp novelist responsible for such titles as My Gun Is Long and The Organ Grinder, who is invited to ghost-write the autobiography of a mystery celebrity. His client turns out to be a former actor, played by Mickey Rooney, well-known for his gangster roles and real-life gangster connections but death is around the corner, and King finds his commission to be a lot more complicated than he first imagined.

A favourite of J.B. Ballard, Pulp has long existed in the shadow of its predecessor. Tonally, it could not be more different Get Carter never had the time for sight gags and one-liners but it s a real gem in its own right and fully deserving of a wider audience. This brand-new restoration from Arrow Films aims to right than wrong.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements, supervised and approved by director of photography Ousama Rawi, produced by Arrow Films exclusively for this release

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original 1.0 mono sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand-new interview with writer-director Mike Hodges

Brand-new interview with director of photography Ousama Rawi

Brand-new interview with assistant director John Glen

Brand-new interview with Tony Klinger, son of producer Michael Klinger

Original theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Nathanael Marsh

FIRST PRESSING: Collector s booklet containing new writing by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Specifications

Runtime: 108

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Mono 1.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A

Cast: Al Lettieri | Dennis Price | Lionel Stander | Lizabeth Scott | Michael Caine | Mickey Rooney | Nadia Cassini

Directors: Mike Hodges

Project Name: Pulp

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | MGM | Movies & TV | Mystery