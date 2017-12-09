Pulp Special Edition Blu-ray

$34.95
From: $21.99
UPC: 760137065982
Part No: AV113
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NewLike New Blu-ray (shrink wrap removed)SKU: 171209-68837-2
UPC: 760137065982
Part No: AV113
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Michael Caine items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Drama | Mystery
Studio: Arrow | MGM
Original U.S. Release: August 16, 1972
Item Release Date: December 12, 2017
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A year after they d created one of the defining British gangster pictures with Get Carter, three Michaels writer-director Mike Hodges, producer Michael Klinger and star Michael Caine reunited for another crime picture, albeit with a more oddball flavor…
Caine plays Mickey King, a successful pulp novelist responsible for such titles as My Gun Is Long and The Organ Grinder, who is invited to ghost-write the autobiography of a mystery celebrity. His client turns out to be a former actor, played by Mickey Rooney, well-known for his gangster roles and real-life gangster connections but death is around the corner, and King finds his commission to be a lot more complicated than he first imagined.
A favourite of J.B. Ballard, Pulp has long existed in the shadow of its predecessor. Tonally, it could not be more different Get Carter never had the time for sight gags and one-liners but it s a real gem in its own right and fully deserving of a wider audience. This brand-new restoration from Arrow Films aims to right than wrong.
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements, supervised and approved by director of photography Ousama Rawi, produced by Arrow Films exclusively for this release
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original 1.0 mono sound
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand-new interview with writer-director Mike Hodges
- Brand-new interview with director of photography Ousama Rawi
- Brand-new interview with assistant director John Glen
- Brand-new interview with Tony Klinger, son of producer Michael Klinger
- Original theatrical trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Nathanael Marsh
- FIRST PRESSING: Collector s booklet containing new writing by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
Specifications
- Runtime: 108
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Mono 1.0
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A
Cast: Al Lettieri | Dennis Price | Lionel Stander | Lizabeth Scott | Michael Caine | Mickey Rooney | Nadia Cassini
Directors: Mike Hodges
Project Name: Pulp
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | MGM | Movies & TV | Mystery