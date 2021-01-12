Share Page Support Us
Psychedelic Sex Kicks Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition with Bonus DVD

VinylSKU: 210112-84211-1
UPC: 090771822314
Part No: LP-MH-8223
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD | Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Fantasy | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Studio: Modern Harmonic
Item Release Date: August 7, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A Trippy Sitar Sextravaganza!

This 1967 sleazealogue about the sex and drug crazed San Francisco hippie underground is a strange trip soundtracked by the psychedelic sounds of sitar and tabla, backwards vocals, heavy breathing, satanic flutes bathed in tape delay, all underscoring the thoughts and hallucinations of the film’s plastered protagonists. It’s a sensual, id-shaking, mind-bending experience that may leave you forever changed! Pressed on colored vinyl, and includes a DVD of the entire film!

Special Features

  • A shockingly good sitar, percussion & trippy spoken platter accompanied by the schlockingly horrific film!
  • Super bizarre hippy trip from the SW vault on LP or CD both with a bonus DVD!
  • Cut by Warren Defever (His Name Is Alive) and pressed on white vinyl at Third Man!

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Project Name: Psychedelic Sex Kicks
Composers: Warren Defever

