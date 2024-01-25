Powder River (1953) Set of 5 Original Press Publicity Photos [Q52] Rory Calhoun

Powder River (1953) Set of 5 Original Press Publicity Photos [Q52] Rory Calhoun
Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Powder River (1953) Set of 5 Original Press Publicity Photos. Directed by Louis King, Powder River stars Rory Calhoun, Corinne Calvet, Cameron Mitchell, Penny Edwards, Carl Betz, John Dehner, Raymond Greenleaf, Victor Sutherland, Ethan Laidlaw, Robert J. Wilke, Harry Carter, Robert Adler, Post Park, Richard Garrick, Archer MacDonald and Frank Ferguson.

Items has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.