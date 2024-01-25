Powder River (1953) Set of 5 Original Press Publicity Photos [Q52] Rory Calhoun

- Product Types: Press Photos | Memorabilia | Film and Cinema Memorabilia | Originals
Powder River (1953) Set of 5 Original Press Publicity Photos. Directed by Louis King, Powder River stars Rory Calhoun, Corinne Calvet, Cameron Mitchell, Penny Edwards, Carl Betz, John Dehner, Raymond Greenleaf, Victor Sutherland, Ethan Laidlaw, Robert J. Wilke, Harry Carter, Robert Adler, Post Park, Richard Garrick, Archer MacDonald and Frank Ferguson.
Items has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.