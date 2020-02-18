Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Pornosonic: Unreleased 70s Porn Music Featuring Ron Jeremy Vinyl

Pornosonic: Unreleased 70s Porn Music Featuring Ron Jeremy Vinyl
View larger
Pornosonic: Unreleased 70s Porn Music Featuring Ron Jeremy Vinyl
Pornosonic: Unreleased 70s Porn Music Featuring Ron Jeremy Vinyl

$23.99

$21.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200218-80482-1
UPC: 616892562047
Part No: ETR069
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ron Jeremy  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Pop Fetish
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Exploitation | Mature | Sexploitation
Studio: Enjoy the Ride
Item Release Date: April 21, 2018
Rating: X
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Pornosonic is a project by Don Argott inspired by the of music in 1970’s adult films featuring famed porn star Ron Jeremy on guest vocals! The album comes housed in a full color reverse board jacket with the LP pressed on 140 gram Swirled vinyl, limited to 1000 copies worldwide. The albums appears to be soundtracks from non-existent unreleased porn movies, but they are modern creations. The album gained a cult following when originally released on CD in the late 90s leading to two sequel follow up albums but this is the FIRST release of the album on vinyl.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Contributors: Ron Jeremy

Related Items

Lucio Fulci’s Don’t Torture A Duckling Limited Edition 2-Disc Combo Pack – Blu-ray + DVD
The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 6, June 1970) Playmate of the Year [1159]
Machete Robert De Niro as Senator McLaughlin 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 8, August 1969) Sweet Charity’s Paula Kelly [1168]
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 12, No. 11, November 1965) [1144]
Penthouse Magazine Special Holiday Issue (December 1973) Groucho Marx, William Eastlake, Dan Greenburg [19017]
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 12, December 1968) Portfolio of Erotic Art [1156]
Blind Fist of Bruce 22 x 33 inch Original Movie Poster (1979)
The Art of Troma Hardcover Edition (2018)

Categories

Cult Flavor | Enjoy the Ride | Exploitation | Mature | Music & Spoken Word | Pop Fetish | Sexploitation | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *