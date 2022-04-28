Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Polar Bear Family on Ice 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T05]

Polar Bear Family on Ice 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T05]
View larger
$26.85
$23.97
See Options

2 in stock
twl
SKU: 220429-100946-1
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: New

  • Artists Lee Kromschroeder
  • Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
  • Genres: Art and Culture
  • See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
  • Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
  • The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
  • Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
  • One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
  • All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.

Polar Bear Family on Ice 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel. Artist Lee Kromschroeder, Wild Wings.

Specifications

  • Material: Microfiber Polyester
Explore More...

Related Items

Sand Sculpting World Cup Atlantic City Official Program Guide (June 2014) [A06]
RES Magazine (Vol. 8 No. 1) Mike Mills, Jeremy Blake [12117]
Departures Magazine – Travel Magazine (November/December 2008) [L76]
RES Magazine (Vol. 8 No. 6) Animal Collective, DangerDoom, Christian Marclay [12132]
Original New York City Subway Map (1985)
The History of Gangster Rap: From Schoolly D to Kendrick Lamar
American Eagle Over Ocean and Flag 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T01]
Washington Heights New York City, Manhattan 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C28]
Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition
Colorful Gown Chorus at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0003]
twlSKU: 220429-100946-1
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: New