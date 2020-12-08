Share Page Support Us
Pokemon: Thunder Shock VIZ Video VHS Edition (2006) Pikachu vs. Raichu

View larger

$7.99

$4.99


1 in stock


VHSSKU: 201208-83796-1
UPC: 013023023239
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: VHS
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: VIZ Media
Item Release Date: April 30, 2006
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Pokemon: Thunder Shock VIZ Video VHS Edition (2006) Pikachu vs. Raichu.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Directors: Jim Malone | Michael Haigney
Project Name: Pokemon

