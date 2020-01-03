Playboy Magazine (Vol. 12, No. 10, October 1965) [1146]

$15.99
$11.97
magSKU: 200103-79933-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Superman items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 12, No. 10, October 1965).
Features include:
- The Bunnies of Miami
- Your Jazz-Poll Ballot
- Interview with Atheist Madalyn Murray
- Superman Nostalgia by Jules Feiffer
- Pietro Di Donato
- Jean Shepherd
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.
Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Jean Shepherd | Jules Feiffer | Madalyn Murray | Pietro Di Donato | Superman
Related Items
Categories
Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature