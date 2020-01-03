Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 12, No. 10, October 1965) [1146]

View larger

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 12, No. 10, October 1965).

Features include:

  • The Bunnies of Miami
  • Your Jazz-Poll Ballot
  • Interview with Atheist Madalyn Murray
  • Superman Nostalgia by Jules Feiffer
  • Pietro Di Donato
  • Jean Shepherd

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Jean Shepherd | Jules Feiffer | Madalyn Murray | Pietro Di Donato | Superman

