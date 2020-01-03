Playboy Magazine (Vol. 12, No. 10, October 1965) [1146]

View larger $15.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 12, No. 10, October 1965).

Features include:

The Bunnies of Miami

Your Jazz-Poll Ballot

Interview with Atheist Madalyn Murray

Superman Nostalgia by Jules Feiffer

Pietro Di Donato

Jean Shepherd

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.



