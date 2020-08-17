Share Page Support Us
Pitch Black Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray Vin Diesel [A80]

View larger

$35.99

$25.97


1 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 200817-81646-1
UPC: 191329102190
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Cole Hauser | Vin Diesel  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Original U.S. Release: February 18, 2000
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Pitch Black Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray Vin Diesel.

Special Features

  • Introduction by David Twohy
  • The Game is On
  • Johns' Chase Log
  • The Making of Pitch Black
  • Dark Fury: Advancing the Arc
  • The Chronicles of Riddick Visual Encyclopedia
  • A View into the Dark
  • Feature Commentaries with Cast and Crew

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 109 min
  • Region: A

Cast: Cole Hauser | Radha Mitchell | Simon Burke | Vin Diesel
Directors: David Twohy
Project Name: Pitch Black

