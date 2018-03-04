Pit Stop 2-Disc Director Approved Special Edition [Blu-Ray + DVD, 2015]

$29.95
Original U.S. Release: May 14, 1969
Item Release Date: June 23, 2015
Rating: NR
Details
Raw guts for glory! Flesh against steel!
The most dangerous game ever devised, to pit man against man, flesh against steel – the figure-8 race! Jack Hill (Coffy, Foxy Brown) follows up Spider Baby, once again teaming up with Sid Haig (House of 1000 Corpses) in one of his greatest roles for this action-spectacular crash-o-rama! Richard Davalos (East of Eden) stars as Rick Bowman, a street punk who winds up in jail after a street race goes wrong. Bailed out by race promoter Grant Willard, Davalos is put in the deadly track where he comes up against Haig’s maniacal winner Hawk Sidney. Featuring an outstanding supporting cast including Brian Donlevy (The Quatermass Xperiment) in his last film appearance, Ellen Burstyn, billed as Ellen McRae (The Exorcist), and Beverly Washburn (Spider Baby), Pit Stop is one of Hill’s lesser known films but arguably his greatest. Filmed on a real figure-8 track, Hill and his crew were able to capture gripping real-life car wreck scenes lending the film a brilliant sense of realism. You’ve never seen a motion picture like this before – can you take it?
Special Features
- New High Definition digital transfer supervised and approved by director Jack Hill
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentation
- Original Mono 1.0 audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)
- New UK exclusive audio commentary with director Jack Hill moderated by his biographer Calum Waddell
- Crash and Burn! - Jack Hill on the making of Pit Stop
- Drive Hard - Actor Sid Haig speaks about his experience of acting in Pit Stop
- Life in the Fast Lane - producer Roger Corman on the genesis of Pit Stop
- Restoring Pit Stop - Restoration demonstration with Technical Supervisor James White
- Original Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jay Shaw
- Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by critic Glenn Kenny and musicologist and writer Gray Newell on the film's soundtrack, illustrated with original stills and artwork
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 91
- Audio: Original 1.0 Mono
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Region: A,B,1,2
Cast: Beverly Washburn | Brian Donlevy | Ellen Burstyn | George Washburn | Richard Davalos | Sid Haig | Steve Pendleton | Titus Moede
Directors: Jack Hill
Project Name: Pit Stop
