Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Pit Stop 2-Disc Director Approved Special Edition [Blu-Ray + DVD, 2015]

Pit Stop 2-Disc Director Approved Special Edition [Blu-Ray + DVD, 2015]
View larger
Pit Stop 2-Disc Director Approved Special Edition [Blu-Ray + DVD, 2015]
Pit Stop 2-Disc Director Approved Special Edition [Blu-Ray + DVD, 2015]
Pit Stop 2-Disc Director Approved Special Edition [Blu-Ray + DVD, 2015]

$29.95

$25.99


1 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 180304-70879-1
UPC: 760137764298
Part No: AV016
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Jack Hill | Sid Haig  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Sport | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow | MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: May 14, 1969
Item Release Date: June 23, 2015
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Raw guts for glory! Flesh against steel!

The most dangerous game ever devised, to pit man against man, flesh against steel – the figure-8 race! Jack Hill (Coffy, Foxy Brown) follows up Spider Baby, once again teaming up with Sid Haig (House of 1000 Corpses) in one of his greatest roles for this action-spectacular crash-o-rama! Richard Davalos (East of Eden) stars as Rick Bowman, a street punk who winds up in jail after a street race goes wrong. Bailed out by race promoter Grant Willard, Davalos is put in the deadly track where he comes up against Haig’s maniacal winner Hawk Sidney. Featuring an outstanding supporting cast including Brian Donlevy (The Quatermass Xperiment) in his last film appearance, Ellen Burstyn, billed as Ellen McRae (The Exorcist), and Beverly Washburn (Spider Baby), Pit Stop is one of Hill’s lesser known films but arguably his greatest. Filmed on a real figure-8 track, Hill and his crew were able to capture gripping real-life car wreck scenes lending the film a brilliant sense of realism. You’ve never seen a motion picture like this before – can you take it?

Special Features

  • New High Definition digital transfer supervised and approved by director Jack Hill
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentation
  • Original Mono 1.0 audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)
  • New UK exclusive audio commentary with director Jack Hill moderated by his biographer Calum Waddell
  • Crash and Burn! - Jack Hill on the making of Pit Stop
  • Drive Hard - Actor Sid Haig speaks about his experience of acting in Pit Stop
  • Life in the Fast Lane - producer Roger Corman on the genesis of Pit Stop
  • Restoring Pit Stop - Restoration demonstration with Technical Supervisor James White
  • Original Trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jay Shaw
  • Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by critic Glenn Kenny and musicologist and writer Gray Newell on the film's soundtrack, illustrated with original stills and artwork

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 91
  • Audio: Original 1.0 Mono
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: A,B,1,2

Cast: Beverly Washburn | Brian Donlevy | Ellen Burstyn | George Washburn | Richard Davalos | Sid Haig | Steve Pendleton | Titus Moede
Directors: Jack Hill
Project Name: Pit Stop

Related Items

Green Goblin Ultimate Spider-Man Bust Diamond Select Marvel Comics Toys (2000)
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Short Sleeve Apparel
DC Comics Retro Montage Superman, Flash, Batman, Green Lantern 22 x 34 inch Poster
The Gruesome Twosome Special Edition Blu-ray
Castle of Horror Art 36 X 19 inch Movie Poster
Charlie’s Angels: The Complete Series 20-Disc DVD Box Set
Ishiro Honda’s Godzilla Blu-ray Special Edition – The Criterion Collection [Cover Art by Bill Sienkiewicz]
DC Comics The Flash Racing 23 x 35 inch Poster
Black Panther the Soundtrack Album – Music From and Inspired by the Marvel Motion Picture [Explicit Lyrics]
Demons Limited Synapse Steelbook Edition

Categories

Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | MVD Visual | Sport | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *