Pit Stop 2-Disc Director Approved Special Edition [Blu-Ray + DVD, 2015]

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 180304-70879-1

UPC: 760137764298

Part No: AV016

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Jack Hill | Sid Haig items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Sport | Thrillers

Studio: Arrow | MVD Visual

Original U.S. Release: May 14, 1969

Item Release Date: June 23, 2015

Rating: NR

Details

Raw guts for glory! Flesh against steel!

The most dangerous game ever devised, to pit man against man, flesh against steel – the figure-8 race! Jack Hill (Coffy, Foxy Brown) follows up Spider Baby, once again teaming up with Sid Haig (House of 1000 Corpses) in one of his greatest roles for this action-spectacular crash-o-rama! Richard Davalos (East of Eden) stars as Rick Bowman, a street punk who winds up in jail after a street race goes wrong. Bailed out by race promoter Grant Willard, Davalos is put in the deadly track where he comes up against Haig’s maniacal winner Hawk Sidney. Featuring an outstanding supporting cast including Brian Donlevy (The Quatermass Xperiment) in his last film appearance, Ellen Burstyn, billed as Ellen McRae (The Exorcist), and Beverly Washburn (Spider Baby), Pit Stop is one of Hill’s lesser known films but arguably his greatest. Filmed on a real figure-8 track, Hill and his crew were able to capture gripping real-life car wreck scenes lending the film a brilliant sense of realism. You’ve never seen a motion picture like this before – can you take it?

Special Features

New High Definition digital transfer supervised and approved by director Jack Hill

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentation

Original Mono 1.0 audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)

New UK exclusive audio commentary with director Jack Hill moderated by his biographer Calum Waddell

Crash and Burn! - Jack Hill on the making of Pit Stop

Drive Hard - Actor Sid Haig speaks about his experience of acting in Pit Stop

Life in the Fast Lane - producer Roger Corman on the genesis of Pit Stop

Restoring Pit Stop - Restoration demonstration with Technical Supervisor James White

Original Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jay Shaw

Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by critic Glenn Kenny and musicologist and writer Gray Newell on the film's soundtrack, illustrated with original stills and artwork

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 91

Audio: Original 1.0 Mono

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: A,B,1,2

Cast: Beverly Washburn | Brian Donlevy | Ellen Burstyn | George Washburn | Richard Davalos | Sid Haig | Steve Pendleton | Titus Moede

Directors: Jack Hill

Project Name: Pit Stop

