Piranha Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook (2019)

Original U.S. Release: August 3, 1978

Item Release Date: June 11, 2019

Rating: R

Details

While searching for missing teenagers, novice skip tracer Maggie McKeown (Heather Menzies) and one of the locals, town boozer Paul Grogan (Bradford Dillman) stumble upon a top-secret Army laboratory doing genetic research on piranha fish for the purpose of developing biological warfare. When they are accidentally released from the compound, the deadly school of eating machines head downstream and eat everything, and anything, in their path.

Just when you thought it was safe to go in the river …

Piranha features a stellar group of talent in front of as well as behind the camera. The top-notch cast of cult stars includes Kevin McCarthy (Invasion Of The Body Snatchers), Barbara Steele (Black Sunday), Belinda Balaski (The Howling), Dick Miller (A Bucket Of Blood), Paul Bartel (Eating Raoul) and Richard Deacon (The Dick Van Dyke Show).

Special Features

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Joe Dante

NEW Audio Commentary With Executive Producer Roger Corman

Audio Commentary With Director Joe Dante And Producer Jon Davison

Behind-The-Scenes Footage

"The Making Of Piranha" – Interviews With Executive Producer Roger Corman, Director Joe Dante, And Actors Dick Miller, Belinda Balaski And More...

Bloopers And Outtakes

Stills Galleries

Behind-The-Scenes Photo Gallery Featuring Photos From Creature Designer/Animator Phil Tippett's Archives

Additional Scenes From The TV Version

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Cast: Bradford Dillman | Heather Menzies-Urich | Keenan Wynn | Kevin McCarthy

Directors: Joe Dante

Project Name: Piranha

