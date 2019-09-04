Piranha Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook (2019)

$27.99
$23.97
UPC: 826663199017
Part No: SF19901
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: August 3, 1978
Item Release Date: June 11, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
While searching for missing teenagers, novice skip tracer Maggie McKeown (Heather Menzies) and one of the locals, town boozer Paul Grogan (Bradford Dillman) stumble upon a top-secret Army laboratory doing genetic research on piranha fish for the purpose of developing biological warfare. When they are accidentally released from the compound, the deadly school of eating machines head downstream and eat everything, and anything, in their path.
Just when you thought it was safe to go in the river …
Piranha features a stellar group of talent in front of as well as behind the camera. The top-notch cast of cult stars includes Kevin McCarthy (Invasion Of The Body Snatchers), Barbara Steele (Black Sunday), Belinda Balaski (The Howling), Dick Miller (A Bucket Of Blood), Paul Bartel (Eating Raoul) and Richard Deacon (The Dick Van Dyke Show).
Special Features
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Joe Dante
- NEW Audio Commentary With Executive Producer Roger Corman
- Audio Commentary With Director Joe Dante And Producer Jon Davison
- Behind-The-Scenes Footage
- "The Making Of Piranha" – Interviews With Executive Producer Roger Corman, Director Joe Dante, And Actors Dick Miller, Belinda Balaski And More...
- Bloopers And Outtakes
- Stills Galleries
- Behind-The-Scenes Photo Gallery Featuring Photos From Creature Designer/Animator Phil Tippett's Archives
- Additional Scenes From The TV Version
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 92
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
Cast: Bradford Dillman | Heather Menzies-Urich | Keenan Wynn | Kevin McCarthy
Directors: Joe Dante
Project Name: Piranha
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV | Shout Factory