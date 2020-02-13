Share Page Support Us
Phoenix Theatre Playbill Page for Murderous Angels Signed by Lou Gossett and Jean-Pierre Aumont (1971)

Phoenix Theatre Playbill Page for Murderous Angels Signed by Lou Gossett and Jean-Pierre Aumont (1971)
View larger

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Details

Featured is a page from Playbill Magazine for the Phoenix Theatre 1971 production of Murderous Angels, autographed by actor Lou Gossett (as Patrice Lumumba) and actor Jean-Pierre Aumont (as Dag Hammarskjold).

Stage Play: Murderous Angels. Written by Conor Cruise O’Brien. Directed by Gordon Davidson. Playhouse Theatre: December 20, 1971 – January 9, 1972 (24 performances plus 9 previews that started running on December 11, 1971).

Murderous Angels was produced by The Phoenix Theatre (T. Edward Hambleton: Co-Founder and Managing Director. Norris Houghton: Co-Founder). Produced by arrangement with Elliot Martin and George W. George.

The page is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Cast: Barbara Colby | Ben Hammer | Donald Symington | Elwoodson Williams | Gerry Murphy | Gilbert Green | Herbert Jefferson Jr. | Humbert Allen Astredo | Jack Landron | Jean-Pierre Aumont | John Baragrey | John Clarkson | Joseph Mascolo | Leonard Jackson | Les Roberts | Louis Gossett Jr. | Lynda Wescott | Mabel Robinson | Neil Fitzgerald | Richard Easton | Richard Venture | Sharon Laughlin | Stephen Goff | Stephen Zulick | Tyrone Brown | Ula Walker | William Larsen

