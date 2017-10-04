Peter Chung’s Aeon Flux: The Complete Animated Collection 3-Disc DVD Set

View larger $27.99 $21.94 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





DVD Set SKU: 171004-67840-1

UPC: 097368881846

ISBN-10: 1-4157-1416-9

Weight: 1.05 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 30, 1991

Item Release Date: November 22, 2005

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Aeon Flux is a mysterious and amoral secret agent from the country of Monica. Her motives or background are left unexplained, as are those of her antagonist/love, Trevor Goodchild. On her missions, she deals swift, bloody “justice” to all that oppose her. The second season episodes of this series were unique in that Aeon died at the end of every single episode.

This item is new and still in its original packaging. There is some shelf wear from years of storage, along with a few corner dings and bends in the outer packaging.

Aeon Flux, the sexy secret agent extraordinaire that took MTV by storm is back on DVD! Follow the deftly skilled Aeon on her adventures through a futuristic world brimming with chaos and corruption. Experience every gripping episode of this cutting edge animated series like never before, as each episode has been digitally restored and has been bolstered with a 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround Sound audio track. Every aspect in the creation of The Complete Aeon Flux has been overseen and endorsed by original creator Peter Chung making this the definitive Aeon Flux collection.

Utopia or Deuteranopia

Trevor has an obsession with Aeon and tries to create a space in the ambassador’s body (whose gone missing) for several days now. A Breen named Gildemere teams up with Aeon and tries to bring down Trevor and his evil ways, but instead Aeon turn on Gildemere as he is charged with the murder of the ambassador.

Thanatophobia

Aeon and Trevor play with two peoples life, Sybil and Onan, who are a couple trying to get to Monica, where it has more freedom. They are currently in Brenga, in which Trevor runs. When they both try to escape Onan is successful but Sybil is not. She breaks one of her spinal column and keeping her from falling apart or upright, she needs a device in which Trevor provides. Sybil decides she had enough of Aeon, Trevor and Onan and decides to try her jump into Monica again. Only to see a new device, that she help make, was planted there, cutting her legs off instead.

A Last Time For Everything

Aeon teams up with a double agent named Scafandra, who has hands on her feet. Trevor manages to create a cloning device and he manages to clone Aeon. Aeon then, we think, switch places with her clone but Trevor knows this. The “real” Aeon falls for Trevor, the “clone” Aeon tries to carry on. In the end things get too complicated to explain to the clone and the real Aeon allows herself to get killed as the “clone” runs away.

Ether Drift Theory

Aeon decides to help someone named Lindze, who is trying to get to Bargeld, the man she loves. Who was working with Trevor in a lab somewhere in the middle of a fluid. The fluid puts you in suspend. Bargeld managed to find a “cure” for the fluid, turning it to water. In the end things get complicated and Aeon gets taken over by the fluid as the lab surroundings decays.

The Purge

Aeon tries to stop a criminal named Bambara. Trevor has a new robot looking thing, called the custodian that gives you a conscience. It enters in though your naval. Aeon teams up with a group of people wanting to stop Trevor as well.

The Demiurge

Aeon is afraid of a thing that Trevor managed to acquire. This things acts as a god with peaceful intentions but Aeon wants to destroy it.

Isthmus Crypticus

Aeon is trying to free two bird like creatures (a male and female). The thing is Trevor feels for the female one but she ends up dying. The male on the other hand ends up with Aeon’s friend Una, as they soar into the sky.

Reraizure

There is a creature called Narghile that produces a pellet that erases human memories. Rorty and Muriel vows to get rid of these creatures by launching them into the sun. Muriel ends up dying and Aeon, out of guilt, takes her place as Rorty and her try to finish it out. Rorty finds out (from Aeon) that Muriel was cheating on him with Trevor, which he doesn’t believe at first. He gets proof himself and can’t deal with it. So, he takes the pellet erasing all of his human memories about Aeon, the pellet and Muriel.

Chronophasia

Aeon is caught in a time loop, in a lab in the jungle somewhere. The reason she was going to the lab was, she was planning to save a test subject but go more than she bargined for. She encounters a little boy, who seems to be the cause of all of this. He wants her, but not in a sexual way, in a motherly figure way. We end the episode, as if they are in another dimesion (in the past) as Aeon drives this little boy (presumbaly her son) to baseball practice.

End Sinister

Trevor encounters a device that could wipe out the entire world but Aeon stops him. They both encounter an alien in which Trevor is very interested in. Trevor decides to go back with the alien to their planet and Aeon decides to wait for him, (Trevor) in the very same pod the alien had travel in. Years, (presumably hundreds) past and Aeon wakes up. She notices that the “aliens” had taken over earth and that Trevor is still alive. She then uses the device, (from the beginning) killing the entire race. What Aeon later finds out is that these alien creatures were actually humans. We end as the final words are spoken by Trevor, “It’s the evolution of the revolution… may the best man win.

Special Features

Aeon Flux pilot

Aeon Flux shorts

Featurettes: Investigation: The History of Aeon Flux, The Deviant Devices of Aeon Flux

Production art: sketches, storyboards, model sheets, color stills & pencil tests

Other works by Peter Chung

Liquid Television shorts

Specifications

Runtime: 224

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Number of Discs: 3

Region: 1

Cast: Adam Paul | Alex Fernandez | Denise Poirier | John Rafter Lee | Julia Fletcher | Matt K. Miller | Paul Raci | Rosalyn Mitchell | Steffan Chirazi | Susan Turner-Cray

Directors: Peter Chung

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers