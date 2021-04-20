Paul Newman is HUD (1963) Original Lobby Card Press Photo [G82]

View larger $11.99

$7.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210420-86619-1

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Paul Newman is HUD (1963) Original Lobby Card Press Photo. This item was used for a 1967 re-release by Paramount Pictures.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 8x10 in

Related Items