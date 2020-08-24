Paranormal State Season Five DVD Edition (2011) [302]

$16.99
$11.97
UPC: 733961248166
ISBN-10: 1422942260
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Documentary | Suspense | Television
Studio: History / A&E
Item Release Date: August 30, 2011
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Ryan Buell founded the Paranormal Research Society (PRS) to help understand the inexplicable activities that haunted him as a child. One of the most recognized paranormal societies in the nation, the PRS is made up of fellow seekers and warriors who have dedicated themselves to helping people overcome paranormal phenomena.
In season five of PARANORMAL STATE, Ryan and his team travel deep into the strange and mysterious to try and unravel inexplicable events including sixth-sense experiences, ghost sightings, supernatural disturbances and brushes with the darkest areas of the unknown. Through the use of Electronic Voice Phenomenon (EVP) recordings and video documentation, and with the help of renowned psychics, demonologists, psychologists and counselors, the PRS explores these bizarre cases in the hopes of helping frightened people who have nowhere else to turn.
Special Features
- Cast Commentaries on They Come Out at Night, Haunted Homecoming, and Do Bad Things
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 492 min
Cast: Chip Coffey | Heather Taddy | Ryan Buell
Project Name: Paranormal State
Related Items
Categories
Documentary | DVD | History / A&E | Movies & TV | Suspense | Television