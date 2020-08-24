Share Page Support Us
Paranormal State Season Five DVD Edition (2011) [302]

Paranormal State Season Five DVD Edition (2011) [302]
View larger

$16.99

$11.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 200824-81807-1
UPC: 733961248166
ISBN-10: 1422942260
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Documentary | Suspense | Television
Studio: History / A&E
Item Release Date: August 30, 2011
Rating: TV-PG
Details

Details

Ryan Buell founded the Paranormal Research Society (PRS) to help understand the inexplicable activities that haunted him as a child. One of the most recognized paranormal societies in the nation, the PRS is made up of fellow seekers and warriors who have dedicated themselves to helping people overcome paranormal phenomena.

In season five of PARANORMAL STATE, Ryan and his team travel deep into the strange and mysterious to try and unravel inexplicable events including sixth-sense experiences, ghost sightings, supernatural disturbances and brushes with the darkest areas of the unknown. Through the use of Electronic Voice Phenomenon (EVP) recordings and video documentation, and with the help of renowned psychics, demonologists, psychologists and counselors, the PRS explores these bizarre cases in the hopes of helping frightened people who have nowhere else to turn.

Special Features

  • Cast Commentaries on They Come Out at Night, Haunted Homecoming, and Do Bad Things

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 492 min

Cast: Chip Coffey | Heather Taddy | Ryan Buell
Project Name: Paranormal State

