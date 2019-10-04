Share Page Support Us
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 133, Aug 1963) Joe Kubert [9051]

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 133, Aug 1963) Joe Kubert [9051]
View larger

$25.00

$15.97


1 in stock


comicSKU: 191004-79288-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | War
Studio: DC Entertainment
Item Release Date: August 1, 1963
Details

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 133, Aug 1963) Joe Kubert.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Artists: Joe Kubert

