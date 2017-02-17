Original Superman 2 U.S. Color Still Lobby Card Set of 8 (1981)

View larger $69.00 $38.00 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

17 in stock





Photo Still Set SKU: 170218-63140-1

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: New

View All: DC Comics | Superman items

Product Types: Art & Prints | Lobby Cards

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: SQP

Original U.S. Release: June 19, 1981

Rating: PG

Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

These are original 8 x 10 inch U.S. lobby card sets for the action adventure film Superman II, starring Christopher Reeve as the titular superhero. The sets are in excellent condition and have been stored for many years, so there may be some slight creasing or corner folds from storage.

These lobby card still photo sets were published by Budmore Publishing Corp. in 1981, under license from DC Comics.

The this sequel to the original cult classic superhero movie, Superman (Christopher Reeve) agrees to sacrifice his powers in order to develop a relationship with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder), unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are in the midst of conquering Earth.

The complete cast of Superman II includes Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, Christopher Reeve as Superman a.k.a. Clark Kent, Ned Beatty as Otis, Jackie Cooper as Perry White, Sarah Douglas as Ursa, Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, Jack O’Halloran as Non, Valerie Perrine as Eve Teschmacher, Susannah York as Lara, Clifton James, E.G. Marshall as The President, Marc McClure as Jimmy Olsen and Terence Stamp as General Zod.

Cast: Christopher Reeve | Clifton James | E.G. Marshall | Gene Hackman | Jack O'Halloran | Jackie Cooper | Marc McClure | Margot Kidder | Ned Beatty | Sarah Douglas | Susannah York | Terence Stamp | Valerie Perrine

Directors: Richard Donner | Richard Lester

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Lobby Cards | Science Fiction | SQP | Throwback Space