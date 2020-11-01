Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Dragon Knight (2003) [011]

Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Mature
Studio: ADV Films
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For sale is an original hand-drawn and painted animation cel from the anime film Dragon Knight (Doragon naito). You will also receive a copy of the original sales receipt, noting the cel. Demon Knight was originally released by Polystar in Japan in 1991 and then on video in the U.S. by ADV Films. ADV sold the original cels in 2006.
The item is in great shape and has some wear from before I took ownership of it.
Specifications
- Size: approx. 10 x 8 in.
Cast: Bryan Bounds | Greg Ayres | Junko Asami
Directors: Jun Fukada
Project Name: Dragon Knight
Related Items
Categories
Action | ADV Films | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Mature | Memorabilia | The Museum of Fantastic Art