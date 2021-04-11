Share Page Support Us
Once Upon A Time In The West Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Clear Vinyl Edition

Once Upon A Time In The West Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Clear Vinyl Edition
Once Upon A Time In The West Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Clear Vinyl Edition
Once Upon A Time In The West Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Clear Vinyl Edition
$43.99
$38.70
2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210411-86269-1
UPC: 8018163265039
Part No: LP6503
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

After the Clint Eastwood-lead Dollar Trilogy, Sergio Leone was given a new offer on another western movie that he could not refuse. Following his own rules again, and working on the film story with Bernardo Bertolucci and Dario Argento, he directed the monumental Once upon a time in the West (originally titled C’era una volta il West), featuring the American actors Henry Fonda and Charles Bronson, among others.

Each character is strongly stereotyped here, a fact emphasized by the motion picture soundtrack, once again delivered by Ennio Morricone, in collaboration with his orchestra. Morricone collaborated with Alessandro ‘The Whistler’ Alessandroni and his Choir, with the addition of the female singer Edda Dell’Orso. The flavor is epic, but also very romantic at some points, since there’s a love story involving Jill, an ex-prostitute, and one of her old lovers, Cheyenne. This is another excellent demonstration that, when it comes to the exquisite blending of images and music, Italians do it better!

In a few words, this is another perfect soundtrack for a magnificent movie!

Special Features

  • LP housed in gatefold jacket
  • 180-gram clear vinyl

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: 180-gram Clear Transparent Vinyl
