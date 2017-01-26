Ominous Alien With Eggs Youth and Childrens Apparel

$26.00
From: $19.20
Part No: TCF128
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Description: Vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control 100% Poly T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartJuniors Poly/Cotton FP Cap Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170127-62620
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester/cotton
Description: Soft Feel, Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartJuniors Poly/Cotton FB Cap Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 170127-62620
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester/cotton
Description: Soft Feel, Vintage Look 65% Poly/35% Cotton T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartJuniors Poly FP Short Cap Sleeve TeeSKU: 170127-62620
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Description: Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size ChartJuniors Poly FB Short Cap Sleeve TeeSKU: 170127-62620
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Description: Vibrant Color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T Shirt. Each T Shirt is hand made and unique.
Condition: New
Size Chart
View All: Alien items
Product Types: Apparel | Juniors & Kids | T-Shirts - All Over Print
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | History | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Trev | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979
Rating: R
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | History | Juniors & Kids | Science Fiction | T-Shirts - All Over Print | Thriller | Trev | Twentieth Century Fox