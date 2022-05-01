Official Xbox Magazine (December 2008) Fallout 3, Halo, Fable II [9159]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Game/Video Game
Official Xbox Magazine (December 2008) Fallout 3, The Definitive word on 2008’s Premier RPG! Life After “Halo” Bungle Dishes on the Micorsoft break-up and the Future, Late-Breaking Exclusive Fable II, The first review anywhere–inside! The new face of XBOX, Microsoft answers all your questions about the new dashboard. Penny Arcade, Episode 2, Lego Batman.
Explore More...
- Genres: Game/Video Game
- Publications: Official XBox Magazine
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers