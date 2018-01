Official Norman Rockwell Christmas Plate 1976 – Royal Devon

Plate SKU: 180115-69604-1

This original work of art was painted by Norman Rockwell for use as a Saturday Evening Post cover of Christmas 1933. Many Rockwell aficionados regard it as his finest. The plate features Grandpa, Child and Rocking Horse.

The plate is 8.5 inches and in very good condition with no chips or cracks. Please review photos for condition.

This item is made in the USA.

Size: 8.5 in



Artists: Norman Rockwell

