NYCC 2017 Topps Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) Pin Collectible Limited Edition

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


PinSKU: 180210-70524-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Jewelry | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Topps Trading Cards
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Featured is a Topps Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey Pin, portrayed by actress Daisy Ridley. This collectible Limited Edition item was distributed by Topps at New York Comic-Con 2017 to fans that patronized their booth and played a short game.

The pin is approximately 3/4 inch square and still sealed in the original pouch.

  • Size: 0.75 in

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Benicio Del Toro | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Frank Oz | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Kelly Marie Tran | Laura Dern | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Oscar Isaac
Directors: Rian Johnson
Subject: Daisy Ridley | Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Characters: Rey

Action | Adventure | Drama | Featured | Jewelry | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | Topps Trading Cards

