Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Nosferatu in Venice

Nosferatu in Venice
View larger
$19.99
From: $14.90
See Options

3 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210321-85851-1
UPC: 760137468288
Part No: SEV4682BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

2 in stock
DVD
SKU: 210321-85851-2
UPC: 760137474494
Part No: SEV4744DV
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

What was intended to be an unofficial sequel to Werner Herzog’s NOSFERATU instead became one of the most notoriously fascinating productions in EuroCult history: Klaus Kinski – “now fully in the grip of the ‘batsh*t crazy’ phase of his career” (Rock! Shock! Pop!) – gives his penultimate performance as the legendary vampire resurrected in modern-day Venice with an insatiable hunger for warm blood and rough sex. Donald Pleasence and Academy Award® winner Christopher Plummer co-star in this sumptuously insane shocker that features music by Oscar® winner Vangelis (CHARIOTS OF FIRE), employed five different directors – including Mario Caiano (NIGHTMARE CASTLE), Luigi Cozzi (PAGANINI HORROR), writer/producer Augusto Caminito and reportedly Kinski himself – and still delivers “one eye-popping scene after another” (Cinema Retro), now scanned in 2k from the original negative.

Special Features

  • Creation is Violent – New Feature-Length Documentary on Kinski’s Final Years
  • Creation is Violent Outtakes:
    – Nothing Bad Can Happen
    – Gypsies Should Be Played By Real Gypsies!
  • Trailer

More on Nosferatu In Venice

  • Includes an all new documentary on Klaus Kinski
  • The unofficial sequel to Werner Herzog’s NOSFERATU
  • Scanned in 2k from the original negative
  • For fans of Nosferatu, Near Dark, The Hunger
  • The worldwide blu-ray premiere

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 93 min
  • Region: Blu-ray - A,B,C / DVD - 0
Explore More...

Related Items

Bela Lugosi as Dracula – Mark of the Vampire 24 x 36 inch Black & White Movie Poster
Big Apple Anime Fest World Anime Party & Anime Expo, Times Square New York City Program Guide (2002) [662]
Curse of the Crimson Altar – Boris Karloff, Christopher Lee
Big Trouble In Little China Collector’s Set: Limited Edition Steelbook + Special Edition Blu-ray 28.5″ X 16.5″ Lithograph Poster + 18″ X 24″ Rolled Poster + 7″ Green Vinyl Record
Blind Fist of Bruce 22 x 33 inch Original Movie Poster (1979)
Mario Bava’s Erik the Conqueror 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Pitch Black Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray Vin Diesel [A80]
John Carpenter’s The Thing Limited Edition Steelbook
Devil’s Express Special Blu-ray Edition
MST3K: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Presents The Complete Clowns In The Sky Limited 2LP Edition + Turntable Slipmat
Blu-raySKU: 210321-85851-1
UPC: 760137468288
Part No: SEV4682BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
DVDSKU: 210321-85851-2
UPC: 760137474494
Part No: SEV4744DV
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New