What was intended to be an unofficial sequel to Werner Herzog’s NOSFERATU instead became one of the most notoriously fascinating productions in EuroCult history: Klaus Kinski – “now fully in the grip of the ‘batsh*t crazy’ phase of his career” (Rock! Shock! Pop!) – gives his penultimate performance as the legendary vampire resurrected in modern-day Venice with an insatiable hunger for warm blood and rough sex. Donald Pleasence and Academy Award® winner Christopher Plummer co-star in this sumptuously insane shocker that features music by Oscar® winner Vangelis (CHARIOTS OF FIRE), employed five different directors – including Mario Caiano (NIGHTMARE CASTLE), Luigi Cozzi (PAGANINI HORROR), writer/producer Augusto Caminito and reportedly Kinski himself – and still delivers “one eye-popping scene after another” (Cinema Retro), now scanned in 2k from the original negative.

Special Features

Creation is Violent – New Feature-Length Documentary on Kinski’s Final Years

Creation is Violent Outtakes:

– Nothing Bad Can Happen

– Gypsies Should Be Played By Real Gypsies!

Trailer

More on Nosferatu In Venice

Includes an all new documentary on Klaus Kinski

The unofficial sequel to Werner Herzog’s NOSFERATU

Scanned in 2k from the original negative

For fans of Nosferatu, Near Dark, The Hunger

The worldwide blu-ray premiere

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 93 min

Region: Blu-ray - A,B,C / DVD - 0

