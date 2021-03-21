- Cast: Anne Knecht | Barbara De Rossi | Christopher Plummer | Clara Colosimo | Donald Pleasence | Elvire Audray | Giuseppe Mannajuolo | Klaus Kinski | La Chunga | Maria Cumani Quasimodo | Yorgo Voyagis
- Directors: Augusto Caminito | Klaus Kinski | Maurizio Lucidi
- Project Name Nosferatu in Venice
- Characters Nosferatu
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror
- Studios: Severin
- Original Release Date: September 1, 1988
- Product Release Date: March 30, 2021
- Rating: TV-MA
- More: Christopher Plummer | Donald Pleasence | Klaus Kinski
What was intended to be an unofficial sequel to Werner Herzog’s NOSFERATU instead became one of the most notoriously fascinating productions in EuroCult history: Klaus Kinski – “now fully in the grip of the ‘batsh*t crazy’ phase of his career” (Rock! Shock! Pop!) – gives his penultimate performance as the legendary vampire resurrected in modern-day Venice with an insatiable hunger for warm blood and rough sex. Donald Pleasence and Academy Award® winner Christopher Plummer co-star in this sumptuously insane shocker that features music by Oscar® winner Vangelis (CHARIOTS OF FIRE), employed five different directors – including Mario Caiano (NIGHTMARE CASTLE), Luigi Cozzi (PAGANINI HORROR), writer/producer Augusto Caminito and reportedly Kinski himself – and still delivers “one eye-popping scene after another” (Cinema Retro), now scanned in 2k from the original negative.
Special Features
- Creation is Violent – New Feature-Length Documentary on Kinski’s Final Years
- Creation is Violent Outtakes:
– Nothing Bad Can Happen
– Gypsies Should Be Played By Real Gypsies!
- Trailer
More on Nosferatu In Venice
- Includes an all new documentary on Klaus Kinski
- The unofficial sequel to Werner Herzog’s NOSFERATU
- Scanned in 2k from the original negative
- For fans of Nosferatu, Near Dark, The Hunger
- The worldwide blu-ray premiere
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 93 min
- Region: Blu-ray - A,B,C / DVD - 0
