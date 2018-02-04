Norman Rockwell 1982 Fourth Annual Limited Edition Bas Relief Plate

Plate SKU: 180204-70412-1

Weight: 3 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Norman Rockwell items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Comedy | Family | History

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Here we have a vintage Norman Rockwell 1982 Fourth Annual Limited Edition Plate from the Dave Grossman Design Collection. The title of this Norman Rockwell painting is Doctor & The Doll. This rare fine China collectible is inspired by the March 9, 1929 cover of The Saturday Evening Post.

The item is in great shape, please review photos for condition details. Feel free to contact me with any questions at all.

Specifications

Size: 7.75 in



Artists: Norman Rockwell

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Family | Featured | History | Memorabilia