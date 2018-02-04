Twitter
Norman Rockwell 1982 Fourth Annual Limited Edition Bas Relief Plate

Norman Rockwell 1982 Fourth Annual Limited Edition Bas Relief Plate
$25.00

$11.95


1 in stock


PlateSKU: 180204-70412-1
Weight: 3 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Here we have a vintage Norman Rockwell 1982 Fourth Annual Limited Edition Plate from the Dave Grossman Design Collection. The title of this Norman Rockwell painting is Doctor & The Doll. This rare fine China collectible is inspired by the March 9, 1929 cover of The Saturday Evening Post.

The item is in great shape, please review photos for condition details. Feel free to contact me with any questions at all.

Specifications

  • Size: 7.75 in


Artists: Norman Rockwell

