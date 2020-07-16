Share Page Support Us
Nintendo Gameboy Cartridge Boxes Set of 5 – Packaging + Foldout Mini-Poster + Manuals Only [382]

$488.99

$399.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 200716-81326-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Studio: Atari | Konami | Nintendo
Details

Nintendo Gameboy Cartridge Boxes Set of 5 – Packaging + Manuals Only. There are no cartridges included with this bundle. Included are 5 game boxes for GameBoy Advance. Make sure to review photos to see exactly what booklets and ephemera are included. Games from Konami, Atari and Nintendo.

Games Include:

  • Golden Sun: The Lost Age (GameBoy Advance)
  • Castlevania (GameBoy Advance)
  • Yu-Gi-Oh: World Championship Tournament 2004 (GameBoy Advance)
  • Yu-Gi-Oh: The Sacred Cards (GameBoy Advance)
  • Yu-Yu-Hakusho Ghost Files: Spirit Detective (GameBoy Advance)

The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

