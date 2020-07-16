Nintendo Game Boy Tetris DMG-TR-USA-1 [374]

View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 200716-81328-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Game/Video Game

Studio: Nintendo

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Nintendo Game Boy Tetris cartridge only DMG-TR-USA-1. The item is in good condition with signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details. Not tested, selling without warranty.

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Game/Video Game | Nintendo | Video Games