Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Nintendo Game Boy Tetris DMG-TR-USA-1 [374]

Nintendo Game Boy Tetris DMG-TR-USA-1 [374]
View larger

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 200716-81328-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Game/Video Game
Studio: Nintendo
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Nintendo Game Boy Tetris cartridge only DMG-TR-USA-1. The item is in good condition with signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details. Not tested, selling without warranty.

Related Items

Dark Horse Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. Lunchbox
Star Wars Universe Yoda Pattern Necktie
Gears of War 4 Teaser 23 x 34 inch Game Poster
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Han Solo In Carbonite with Carbonite Block Action Figure [1233]
Brandon K. Verrett – Legend: Music From The Motion Picture (featuring Tangerine Dream’s electronic score)
Mobile Suit Gundam: Awakening, Escalation, Confrontation by Yoshiyuki Tomino (2004)
Funko POP Marvel Spider-Man Mister Negative Bobble-Head Figure #398
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Sidon Ithano Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #83
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (September 24, 2004) Star Wars Secrets of the New DVD [86131]
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Aug 7, 2015) The Walking Dead Season 6 First Look [9223]

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Game/Video Game | Nintendo | Video Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *