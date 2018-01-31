Twitter
Nightwing Leap 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster

Nightwing Leap 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
View larger

$12.99

$8.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180131-70338-1
Part No: P3988
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This gorgeous poster features DC Comics superhero Nightwing. Dick Grayson became Nightwing when he moved on from his role as Batman’s vigilante partner Robin, however the character first appeared on the pages of Superman #158 in January of 1963. Nightwing has been affiliated at various times with the Teen Titans, Outsiders and Justice League.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Subject: Nightwing

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

