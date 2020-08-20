Share Page Support Us
Newtype The Moving Pictures Anime Magazine – USA Preview Issue (2002) RahXephon, Cowboy Bebop [E21]
$16.99

$12.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 200820-81717-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Newtype The Moving Pictures Anime Magazine – USA Preview Issue (2002) RahXephon, Cowboy Bebop. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Publication: Newtype Magazine
Subject: Cowboy Bebop

